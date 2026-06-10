Gobbel, Paris Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, Bartolero, Scull Promoted to Rocket City

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Los Angeles Angels have announced the transfer of catcher Caleb Bartolero and outfielder Anthony Scull from High-A Tri-City to the Rocket City Trash Pandas roster prior to Tuesday night's series opener against Chattanooga. In a corresponding move, infielders Kyren Paris and Ben Gobbel were transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Bartolero, 26, has played in 40 games this season with the Dust Devils. The Troy product batted .306 with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, 10 RBI, a .387 on-base percentage, and an .866 OPS. He recorded 14 multi-hit games, including five three-hit performances.

Limited to 41 games due to injury in 2025, Bartolero still hit .269 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, and an .831 OPS. Prior to beginning his professional career, he was one of the top offensive catchers in the Sun Belt Conference during his standout career at Troy. Bartolero earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors in both 2021 and 2022 and was named a Third-Team Collegiate Baseball All-American during the shortened 2020 season, batting .394 with 2 home runs and 18 RBI in 17 games. He hit .279 with 35 RBI in 50 games in 2021 and followed with a .302 average, 10 doubles, six home runs, and 28 RBI in 39 games in 2022 despite battling injuries. Known for his versatility, Bartolero saw action at catcher, first base, third base, the corner outfield positions, and as the designated hitter during his collegiate career, highlighted by a three-home run game against Jacksonville State.

Scull, 22, joins Rocket City after earning Northwest League Player of the Month honors in May. In 50 games with Tri-City this season, he hit .272 with 13 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 28 RBI, and an .853 OPS. During May, Scull batted .319 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 15 RBI, and a 1.024 OPS over 23 games. He recorded nine multi-hit games during the month, including the first two multi-homer games of his professional career on May 10 at Spokane and May 19 at Everett.

One of Scull's best performances came on May 9 in Spokane, when he went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run, and two RBI, setting a career high with four hits. In 2025, he hit .260 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, and 47 RBI with Tri-City. Signed by the Angels as an international free agent on September 6, 2021, after departing Cuba earlier that year, Scull is the son of former Cuban national team star Antonio Scull. His father enjoyed a distinguished 19-year career in Cuba's Serie Nacional, hitting more than 200 home runs while winning Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2004 and a silver medal in 2000.

Gobbel, 26, was batting .255 with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs in 14 games for the Trash Pandas. The Cumming, GA, native missed 32 games from April 26 to June 2 due to a wrist fracture. Gobbel was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Angels in 2022.

Paris, 24, hit .206 with three doubles, a triple, and 12 RBIs, over 31 games for the Trash Pandas. The Berkeley, CA native joined the Trash Pandas on May 1 after being reinstated from the Salt Lake Injured List and transferred to Rocket City.







Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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