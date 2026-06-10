Blue Wahoos, Clingstones Postponed in Columbus

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Tuesday's series opener at Synovus Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Columbus Clingstones was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. CT.

A live broadcast begins at 4:00 p.m. CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.







Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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