Blue Wahoos, Clingstones Postponed in Columbus
Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Tuesday's series opener at Synovus Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Columbus Clingstones was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. CT.
A live broadcast begins at 4:00 p.m. CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
Check out the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Statistics
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