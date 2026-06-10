Team Effort Leads Shuckers to Series-Opening Win over Barons

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Manuel Rodriguez

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Manuel Rodriguez(Biloxi Shuckers)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (29-26) earned a series-opening win, 9-7, over the Birmingham Barons (21-36) to start their campaign of 15 games in 13 days to finish the first half. The game featured 16 combined runs, 19 combined hits and nine extra-base hits. With the win, the Shuckers remain 1.5 games behind the Montgomery Biscuits for first place in the South Division with 14 games remaining.

The Shuckers took a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single from Eduardo Garcia, scoring Jesús Made from second. The Barons tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Anthony DePino. In the top of the third, the Shuckers retook the lead with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, but the Barons responded in the fourth with a solo home run from Samuel Zavala and a two-run home run from Colby Shelton, making it 4-2. In the fourth, the Shuckers tied the game at four with a two-RBI double from Darrien Miller, scoring Blake Burke and Eduardo Garcia. The Shuckers took the lead for good in the sixth with a five-run inning on a wild pitch that scored Matthew Wood from third, an RBI fielders choice from Mike Boeve and a three-run home run to left-center from Mark Coley II. The Barons struck for three in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Wilfred Veras and a two-RBI single from Anthony DePino, making it 9-7.

Manuel Rodriguez (5-2) earned the win after a season-high eight strikeouts across six innings, while Cameron Wagoner earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth, including two strikeouts. Morris Austin (0-2) took the loss for the Barons. At the plate, Eduardo Garcia (3-for-5) and Mike Boeve (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances. Boeve (2), Darrien Miller (2) and Mark Coley II (3) each recorded multi-RBI performances. Jesús Made also recorded his 20 th stolen base of the season, becoming the eighth Southern League player to reach the mark this season.

The series continues on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The Shuckers will serve as the home team in game two, serving as a makeup of the rainout from May 22 at Keesler Federal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tanner Gillis (1-2, 3.86) is slated to start game one against Jake Palisch (1-4, 5.03) for the Barons. Anthony Flores (4-1, 6.41) is scheduled to start game two for the Shuckers against a starter to be determined for the Barons. Coverage begins at 4:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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