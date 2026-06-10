Biscuits Rally Past Smokies to Take Series Opener, 6-5

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits exchange high fives

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits exchange high fives(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a late deficit with two runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Knoxville Smokies, 6-5, on Tuesday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (31-25) struck first with a four-run third inning. Mac Horvath opened the frame by blasting a solo home run to left-center field, his fifth homer of the season, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Brayden Taylor was hit by a pitch and Xavier Isaac drew a walk ahead of Jadher Areinamo, who launched a three-run homer to right field. The eighth home run of the season for Areinamo pushed Montgomery's advantage to 4-0.

Knoxville (30-27) chipped away at the lead beginning in the fourth inning when Owen Ayers connected on a solo homer.

Hayden Cantrelle added a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Carter Trice tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth.

The Smokies moved in front in the seventh inning when Ariel Armas delivered an RBI single to score Karson Simas and make it 5-4.

Montgomery answered immediately in the bottom half. Jhon Diaz scored on a Xavier Isaac forceout to tie the game at 5-5. Moments later, with Horvath at third base, Knoxville reliever Marino Santy was called for a balk, allowing the go-ahead run to score and giving the Biscuits a 6-5 lead.

The Montgomery bullpen made the advantage stand. Jack Hartman (1-0) earned his first victory with an inning of relief, stranding a runner after Knoxville reclaimed the lead.

Jacob Kmatz recorded a scoreless eighth inning before Tommy McCollum worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Biscuits finished with 10 hits. Taylor paced the offense with a 3-for-3 performance, including a double and a run scored. Horvath went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored, while Areinamo's three-run blast accounted for half of Montgomery's offense.

Garrett Edwards allowed four runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings, striking out four. Montgomery turned two double plays behind the pitching staff and did not commit an error.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from June 9-14 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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