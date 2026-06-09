Hurston Waldrep Joins Columbus Clingstones on Major League Rehab Assignment

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves today announced that right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep has joined the Columbus Clingstones on a Major League rehab assignment. Waldrep is scheduled to start for the Clingstones on Thursday, June 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Synovus Park.

Waldrep, 24, was selected by Atlanta with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. He made his Double-A debut with Mississippi later that season and owns a 3-5 record with a 2.88 ERA across 12 career starts at the Double-A level between 2023 and 2024.

Waldrep is continuing his Major League rehab assignment after making two starts in the Florida Complex League on June 1 and 6. He was placed on Atlanta's 60-Day Injured List following successful surgery on his right elbow during Spring Training.

The right-hander becomes the first Atlanta Braves pitcher assigned to Columbus on a Major League rehab assignment and the second Braves player overall to rehab with the Clingstones, joining shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who appeared with Columbus from April 29 through May 3.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Waldrep starred at the University of Florida, helping lead the Gators to the 2023 College World Series while earning First-Team All-SEC honors.

The Clingstones begin a six-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, June 9 at Synovus Park. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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