Smokies Series Preview

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - After dropping the first two games of the series against Birmingham, the Smokies stormed back for four straight wins to take the series against the Barons, and now Montgomery awaits. The Biscuits sit atop the Southern League South after a series split in Biloxi, clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Shuckers. Meanwhile, Knoxville trails by just half a game in the Southern League North. With just 13 games remaining in the first half for the Smokies, every game feels like a must-win, and for Montgomery it's the same. However, what isn't similar is the success for these two clubs as of late. Knoxville plated 41 runs in the Birmingham series, while Montgomery did not surpass the four-run mark in their six-game set against Biloxi but managed to split the series on the road. What melts first in the Montgomery heat this week, the Biscuits' pitching or the Smokies' bats?

First pitch for the series is set for 7:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Knoxville averaged just under 7 runs per game in their 4-2 series win over the Barons last week and, on Saturday, hit a season-high 6 home runs and matched a season high in runs with 14. The Smokies lead the Southern League in Runs (69), Home Runs (19), Average (.270), and OPS (.817) in the last two weeks. The bats have been bullying opposing pitching as of late and have played a huge part in back-to-back series wins over Chattanooga and Birmingham.

High-leverage, low-leverage, it does not matter for the Smokies' bullpen this season. This bullpen is solidifying, and each arm is understanding its role. Marino Santy leads the team in ERA with a 1.17 over 23 IP, Jace Beck went 5 IP with 8 Ks and no hits or runs in the Birmingham series, and Tyler Ras hasn't allowed a run since April 29, throwing 16.1 IP over 10 appearances. Knoxville has a silent strength, and they are stacked with late-inning arms.

The Montgomery pitching staff has been the Southern League's juggernaut in the 2026 calendar year. The Biscuits lead the league in almost every major pitching category. The Southern League South leaders are first in team ERA (4.15), saves (17), WHIP (1.20), and K/BB (2.70). This is how the Biscuits bake: they pound the zone and use the league's best defense behind them. Oh yeah, Montgomery also leads in fielding percentage (.984) and has the least amount of errors on the season (30). They won't outslug you, but they will out-baseball you, a recipe for a first-place position in mid-June.

Players to Watch

Add an accolade to the mantle for Owen Ayers as he earns Southern League Player of the Week. Ayers went 11-for-21 at the dish, leaving the yard twice while driving in 8 in the series against Birmingham. What's that Billy Beane quote? Oh yeah... "Why do we like Owen Ayers?" "Because he gets on base!" Ayers managed to reach base 17 of 27 times on the week, adding six walks to those 11 hits, with a .630 OBP. The 10th-ranked prospect in the system continues to prove his worth at the top of the scorching Smokies lineup. Owen has owned the 3-hole as of late, with 9 of his 11 hits in the series stemming from his 3-hole slot. Ayers on the year leads Knoxville with a .918 OPS and is seeking yet another sparky series.

It would be criminal to overlook the Connor Schultz start we were blessed with this past Thursday against Birmingham. Schultz twirled twelve outs, seven via the strikeout, only allowing one run on three hits, as Connor continued to stack solid starts for the Smokies. Since his return from the injured list, Schultz owns a 3.00 ERA in 9 innings pitched in his two times out, stacking up 15 strikeouts! That's some easy math, and it's simple to recognize how special a 15 K/9 is, even with a small sample size. Even though Connor did not pick up the win, only going four innings against the Barons, he provided premier innings in Game 3, which the Smokies would go on to win 6-2 after a five-run first. Schultz earned the Game 2 nod of the series, as he will start Game 1 of the doubleheader for the Smokies this Wednesday, first pitch at 5:00 PM ET.

With the excellent arms Montgomery has, there are a few players to be excited about in this series, but the quiet efficiency from Chris Clark has not gone unnoticed this season. Clark has a vital start in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Wednesday, as he will make his 6th start of the season. Entering this week, Clark has been used in many different ways, but in his 5 starts Clark has allowed only seven earned runs, and five of them came in one start. Chris is a pitching coach's best friend. He keeps the ball in the yard, allowing only one home run all year in 34.1 IP, while managing to strike out a healthy amount of hitters with a K/9 just under nine. If you are a Smokies fan and a baseball junkie, Chris Clark should make your toes curl, and he owns the rock in Game 2 of this series, matching up against Connor Schultz at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Probable Pitching Matchups

6/9 Tuesday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Grant Kipp vs. RHP Garrett Edwards

6/10 Wednesday, G1 of DH, 5:00 PM ET

RHP Connor Schultz vs. RHP Chris Clark

6/10 Wednesday, G2 of DH, TBD

RHP Yenrri Rojas vs. RHP TJ Nichols

6/11 Thursday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Dawson Netz vs. RHP Gary Gill-Hill

6/12 Friday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Jace Beck vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister

6/13 Saturday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Tyler Schlaffer vs. RHP Santiago Suarez

6/14 Sunday, 4:33 PM ET

RHP Brooks Caple vs. RHP Garrett Edwards

This series will sway first-place chances for the first half of the season, and Knoxville, along with Montgomery, is ready to show out. The first meeting of the season favored Montgomery, as they snagged the mid-May matchup, taking four of five in Knoxville. Some say revenge, others say it's just business, but we all know how much both squads need this seven-game set. The Smokies are in Montgomery for the first time this year; tune in Tuesday at 7:35 PM ET for the first pitch of Game 1!

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Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

Smokies Series Preview - Knoxville Smokies

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