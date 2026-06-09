Knoxville Drops Barons in Series Finale

Published on June 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn -- The Birmingham Barons lost 7-4 to the Knoxville Smokies before 5,339 at Covenant Health Park on Sunday afternoon. The Barons have dropped four straight games to Knoxville after winning the first two of the series.

The Barons are two wins, five losses, and two ties in a six-game series this season. The Barons only series wins have come at Rocket City and at Chattanooga.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough gets the no-decision, going four innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. Morris Austin (0-1, 12.00) gets the loss, going two innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched one inning, giving up two hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout. Carson Jacobs pitched one inning, giving up one walk with a strikeout.

Knoxville (30-26) scored first in the game in the bottom of the second inning. Hayden Cantrelle RBI double scored Edgar Alvarez and Ariel Armas and the Smokies took the 2-0 lead.

Birmingham (21-35) took their only lead of the game in the top of the third inning. Jorge Corona was hit by a pitch, and Wilfred Veras hit a home run over the left center field fence to tie the game at 2-2. That was Veras sixth home run of the season. Jordan Sprinkle singled on a line drive to left field, and Colby Shelton doubled on a ball to right field, scoring Sprinkle, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jefferson Rojas two-run home run gave the Smokies the lead for good at 4-3. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Carter Trice's RBI single scores Andy Garriola, and the Smokies led 5-3. Karson Smas ground out, scoring Carter Trice, and the Smokied led 6-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jeral Perez opened up the inning with a single to left field. He went to second base on a wild pitch. Veras singled, putting the runners on the corners. Sprinkle hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Perez. The Barons trimmed the lead to 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Owen Ayers singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Rojas, and the Smokies led 7-4.

For the Barons, Veras had two hits, a run scored, and two RBI. Zavala had two hits.

Up next, the Barons will return home to Regions Field on Tuesday to face the Biloxi Shuckers. RHP Dylan Cumming (1-3, 5.64) will take the mound for the Barons while RHP Manuel Rodriguez (4-2, 4.29) will start for the Shuckers. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 8, 2026

Knoxville Drops Barons in Series Finale - Birmingham Barons

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