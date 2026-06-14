Rodriguez, Flint Homer as Trash Pandas Stay in First-Half Hunt with 4-2 Win over Chattanooga

Published on June 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - Raudi Rodriguez and Tucker Flint each homered as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (30-30) bounced back on Saturday night with a 4-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (34-28) at Erlanger Park. The win pulled Rocket City within 3.0 games of first-place Chattanooga with eight games remaining in the first half and gives the Trash Pandas a chance to split the series in Sunday's 12:00 pm CT finale.

For the fifth straight game, Rocket City struck first. Raudi Rodriguez, batting second, launched a leadoff home run to the opposite field off Chattanooga starter Jose Acuna (L, 4-5), giving the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead in the opening inning.

As has been the case throughout the series, the game quickly turned into another back-and-forth affair. Chattanooga tied the score in the second inning, using a leadoff walk, a hit batter, a wild pitch, and an RBI groundout by Ruben Ibarra to make it 1-1.

The Trash Pandas regained the lead in the fourth. Rodriguez opened the inning with a double, and Tucker Flint followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Cole Fontenelle then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Rodriguez for a 2-1 advantage.

The Lookouts answered in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan Costeiu, making his first start since June 2, issued a one-out walk to Ibarra before Cade Hunter doubled him to third. A wild pitch allowed Ibarra to score, tying the game at 2-2.

Costeiu battled through 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking five and striking out five. He turned the game over to former starter Jose Gonzalez (W, 3-2), who was outstanding in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing no hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Flint put Rocket City ahead for good in the sixth inning, crushing a two-out solo home run, his fifth of the season, to give the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead.

Rocket City added an insurance run in the ninth. Fontenelle was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a Caleb Bartolero sacrifice bunt. Anthony Scull then delivered his first hit and RBI as a Trash Panda, lining a single to right field to score Fontenelle and extend the lead to 4-2.

The bullpen took care of the rest. Gonzalez, Lucas Mahlstedt (H, 4), and Kenyon Yovan (S, 5) combined to allow just one hit over the final 4.1 innings. Mahlstedt worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Yovan closed out the ninth, inducing a game-ending double play to secure his fifth save.

After going two straight games without reaching base for the first time this season, Raudi Rodriguez responded by reaching base three times, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. He also became the first Southern League player to score 50 runs this season. Flint added a 2-for-4 night with the go-ahead home run.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Erlanger Park. First pitch is set for 12:00 pm CT with RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 5.33) starting for Rocket City against RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 5.25) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for the final series of the first half, June 2-7, against the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits. The sixth homestand features an early 5:05 start on Tuesday, Hawaiian shirt giveaway, Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Soccer Night, and Live music throughout the week. The homestand also features our famous alter egos for Bama Butts Night and Alabama White Sauce Night, BBQ sampling competitions, plus two nights of Postgame Fireworks, Agriculture Night, and a Father's Day celebration on Sunday, highlighted by a pregame brunch and a postgame catch on the field.







Southern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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