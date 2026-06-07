Shuckers, Biscuits Suspended in 6th Inning on Saturday Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits were suspended in the sixth inning on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park due to inclement weather. The game will resume on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. with a 3-2 count on Blake Burke, Matthew Wood on second, and no outs in a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. The game will be played to completion before Sunday's regularly scheduled game. All tickets for Sunday's regularly scheduled game will be valid for both games, and gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

It's Schooner's birthday on a Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. Join your favorite seagull and the world-famous ZOOperstars for a fun-filled night at the ballpark. With characters such as Ken Giraffey, Jr., Nolan Rhino and Harry Canary, the ZOOperstars are a one-of-a-kind, hilarious mascot inflatable entertainment show that fans of all ages love to watch. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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