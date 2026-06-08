DeBerry and Letson Dominate in Shuckers Losses

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Bishop Letson

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Bishop Letson(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (28-26) and Montgomery Biscuits (30-25) battled for 14 innings between two games at Keesler Federal Park, including the resumption of a suspended game started on Saturday night, which ended in 11 innings on Sunday, with the Biscuits shutting out the Shuckers, 2-0. Montgomery then scored four unanswered runs in the series finale that followed, and beat Biloxi, 4-1.

The Shuckers split the series with the Biscuits despite stellar starts from Jaron DeBerry (6.0ip, 0r, 5k) in game one, and Bishop Letson (6.0ip, 0r, 8k) in game two. Letson posted career-highs for innings pitched (6.0) and pitches thrown (89), with a season-high eight punchouts.

In game one, both teams were scoreless through five-and-a-half frames, before the contest was suspended on Saturday with a 3-2 count on Blake Burke, Matthew Wood on second, and no outs in a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Over 20 hours later on Sunday, the teams resumed play and remained without any runs until the top of the 11th inning, when Brayden Taylor tattooed a two-run home run to score the only runs the entire ballgame. The shutout loss ends a 60-game streak of Biloxi scoring at least one run.

In game two, the Shuckers struck first in the second on a Mark Coley II RBI-double. The Biscuits brought themselves back in front in the seventh with a three-run homer from Kamren James and would make it 4-1 with a Noah Myers RBI-single in the eighth.

The Shuckers collected a multi-hit performance in each outing from their designated hitter, including Darrien Miller (2-for-5) in game one, and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) in game two. Wood also batted leadoff for the first time in his professional career in the nightcap and has reached base in now 19 straight games.

In addition to the spectacular starting pitching performances, the bullpen provided shutout outings from Edwin Jimenez (3.0ip, 0r) and Nick Merkel (1.0ip, 0r).

The Shuckers sit 1.5 games back of the Biscuits for first place in the Southern League South Division, with two weeks remaining in the first half. Biloxi is idle Monday before it travels to Birmingham for a seven-game set beginning on Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons from Regions Field. The Shuckers swept the Barons in five games the last time the two teams faced. The first game of the series gets started at 7:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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