Rain Forces Cancelation of Sunday's Series Finale with Columbus

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Sunday's scheduled game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Columbus Clingstones at Toyota Field has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

Fans holding tickets for Sunday's game may exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2026 Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. For additional information and updates, visit trashpandasbaseball.com or follow the Trash Pandas on social media.

With 13 games remaining in the first half, the Trash Pandas now hit the road for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Chattanooga Lookouts beginning Tuesday night. The series marks Rocket City's first visit to Erlanger Park, with first pitch set for 6:00 pm CT. Fans can watch the action on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for the final series of the first half, June 16-21, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will begin with the completion of the suspended game from May 31 in Montgomery on Tuesday, June 16, at 5:05 pm, followed by the regularly scheduled series opener at 6:35 pm.

Tickets are available starting at just $8. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2.







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.