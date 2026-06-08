Montgomery Uses Pair of Late Homers to Snag Two Wins on Sunday

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor fields a throw

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor fields a throw(Montgomery Biscuits)

BILOXI, MS - The Biscuits earned a pair of wins on Sunday in Biloxi, using two strong pitching performances and late homers by Brayden Taylor and Kamren James to retake first place in the Southern League South Division.

The Biscuits broke through in the 11th inning and rode a dominant pitching performance to a 2-0 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Montgomery (29-25) and Biloxi (28-25) traded zeros through the first 10 innings as both pitching staffs controlled the game. The Biscuits managed just five hits through the first 10 frames while Biloxi collected only three all night.

The breakthrough finally came in the top of the 11th inning. Jhon Diaz reached and came around to score when Brayden Taylor launched a two-run home run to center field, his ninth homer of the season, giving Montgomery a 2-0 lead.

Jackson Baumeister set the tone with 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven. Chris Clark worked through a sixth-inning jam before Jackson Lancaster contributed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Alexander Alberto (2-1) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out three, and Tommy McCollum closed the door in the 11th with two strikeouts to record his third save.

Montgomery's offense totaled seven hits, led by Taylor's 2-for-4 night with the game-winning homer and two RBI. Jadher Areinamo added two hits, while Kenny Piper doubled and Xavier Isaac and Gregory Barrios each collected a hit.

Biloxi threatened several times but could not capitalize, finishing 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base. The Shuckers were held to three hits and struck out 14 times.

The Biscuits stranded 10 runners and went just 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, but the pitching staff made the lone extra-base hit of the night count.

Baumeister, Clark, Lancaster, Alberto, and McCollum combined for the three-hit shutout. Biloxi starter Jaron DeBerry matched Montgomery early with 6.0 scoreless innings before Edwin Jimenez and Jesus Broca carried the game into extras. Broca (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing Taylor's two-run homer in the 11th.

Montgomery (30-25) found itself trailing early after Biloxi (28-26) scratched across the game's first run in the second inning. Jheremy Vargas reached base and came around to score when Mark Coley II lined an RBI double into left field, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 advantage.

The game remained a pitchers' duel through six innings. Santiago Suarez kept Biloxi in check, allowing just one run over 5.1 innings while scattering five hits.

The Biscuits finally broke through in the seventh inning. Daniel Vellojin doubled and Jhon Diaz worked a walk to put two runners aboard. One batter later, Kamren James launched a three-run home run to left field, his second homer of the season, swinging Montgomery in front 3-1.

Montgomery added an insurance run in the eighth. Jadher Areinamo doubled and later scored when Noah Myers bounced an RBI single into left field, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Biscuits collected eight hits in the afternoon, led by Vellojin's 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored. Mac Horvath also had two hits, including a double, while Areinamo, Myers, Ryan Spikes, and James each contributed key hits.

Derrick Edington (2-3) earned the victory in relief, recording five outs without allowing a run. Suarez allowed one run on five hits over 5.1 innings with three strikeouts, while TJ Fondtain closed out the final two innings for his first save of the season.

Biloxi starter Bishop Letson held Montgomery scoreless through six innings before the Biscuits' seventh-inning rally against the bullpen. Ryan Birchard (2-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs in the decisive frame.

Montgomery finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and turned both a double play and a rare triple play on defense. Biloxi went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from June 9-14 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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