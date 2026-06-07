Series Finale Between Stones, Trash Pandas Cancelled Due to Persistent Rainfall
Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The series finale between the Columbus Clingstones and the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field has been cancelled due to persistent rainfall and will not be rescheduled. 13 games remain for Columbus in the first half of the Double-A season, which concludes on June 21 at Biloxi. Columbus won the series, shortened to five games, 3-2.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Series Finale Between Stones, Trash Pandas Cancelled Due to Persistent Rainfall - Columbus Clingstones
- Rain Forces Cancelation of Sunday's Series Finale with Columbus - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Update & Roster Move: June 7 vs. Columbus: 4:05 PM - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clingstones Stories
- Series Finale Between Stones, Trash Pandas Cancelled Due to Persistent Rainfall
- Late Lead Slips Away as Columbus Falls to Rocket City, 2-1
- Beloved local journalist and broadcaster to be recognized for more than three decades of service to the Chattahoochee Valley
- Columbus Breaks Through Pitcher's Duel, Outlasts Rocket City 2-1 in 10 Innings
- Columbus Clingstones to Honor Chuck Williams with Bobblehead Night at Synovus Park