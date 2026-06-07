Series Finale Between Stones, Trash Pandas Cancelled Due to Persistent Rainfall

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The series finale between the Columbus Clingstones and the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field has been cancelled due to persistent rainfall and will not be rescheduled. 13 games remain for Columbus in the first half of the Double-A season, which concludes on June 21 at Biloxi. Columbus won the series, shortened to five games, 3-2.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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