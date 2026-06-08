Wahoos Fall 10-1 in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts by a final score of 10-1 on Sunday afternoon.

A hot start by the Lookouts (31-26) in the first inning backed by dominant pitching from starter Jose Acuna (W, 4-4) left the home side unable to catch up. Tying his season high in innings pitched, Acuna delivered 7.0 stunning frames that saw three hits and one earned run allowed while fanning six Pensacola bats.

Though the Blue Wahoos (28-29) got one back in the fifth inning, seven unanswered runs spelled disaster in the series finale. Starter Luis Moreno (L, 1-3) suffered his third loss, allowing four earned runs to cross on four hits yet setting a season high in strikeouts, collecting eight.

Chattanooga evens the series with Pensacola at 6-6 on the season after the Blue Wahoos took the first series 4-2 at Erlander Park earlier this year. The Lookouts sit atop the North division of the Southern League, while the Blue Wahoos come in at third in the South division. They are 0.5 games back of Biloxi, and 2.5 games back of first place Montgomery.

The Lookouts jumped ahead early after a strong three-run first inning. Back-to-back sacrifice flies into deep left from Cade Hunter and Ruben Ibarra scored Carlos Jorge and Jay Allen II respectively, and a solo homer over right field from Cam Collier punctuated the 3-0 start for Chattanooga.

Pensacola got a run back in the bottom of the fifth as Connor Caskenette took home on a groundout by Cam Cannarella. The Lookouts answered immediately in the top of the sixth with a Julio Carreras sacrifice fly to score Ibarra, followed by a double from Pablo Aliendo to plate Collier and extend the lead to 5-1.

A five-run ninth inning for the Lookouts would shut down any hope for a late-game comeback, exacerbated by three hit batters and two errors in the field.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game road series against the Columbus Clingstones, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:55 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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