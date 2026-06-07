Game Update & Roster Move: June 7 vs. Columbus: 4:05 PM

Published on June 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







While we are still preparing to play today's game as scheduled, due to the Flash Flood warning, any tickets purchased for today's game will be redeemable for any remaining 2026 Trash Pandas home game, whether we play today or not. Fans may exchange tickets by contacting the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at 256-325-1403 or by visiting us during normal business hours.

ROSTER MOVE:

C/OF Gustavo Campero selected by the Angels to the Major League roster and placed on 10-day injured list (right hand fracture)

Sunday, June 7, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (28-27) vs. Columbus Clingstones (26-28)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-2, 5.91) vs. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 0.00

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Armed Forces Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive an Armed Forces cap courtesy of SAIC.

Armed Forces Day Tributes: Join the Trash Pandas for a special day of appreciation, recognition, and baseball at Toyota Field to honor the men and women of the military. The night will feature a special pregame tribute to Gold Star families and a helicopter flyover as we celebrate and remember the service and sacrifice of our military community.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas wrap up their homestand on Sunday with the finale of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, at Toyota Field.

PANDAS RALLY FOR 2-1 WIN: The Trash Pandas scratched across a run in the seventh and eighth innings to win Saturday night 2-1 over Columbus, in front of a season-high 6,840 fans at Toyota Field. Ryan Johnson started and gave up one run on three hits over 5.2 innings, while the bullpen of Chris Cortez, Leonard Garcia, and Luke Murphy dealt the final 3.1 innings scoreless to close out the win. Tucker Flint led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, run, and stolen base.

1.5 GAMES BACK WITH 14 TO PLAY: Rocket City is 1.5 games behind first-place Chattanooga in the North Division standings, in 3rd place with 14 games remaining in the first half. Rocket City surged back into contention after sitting at 7-11 and 8.0 games back on April 23, posting a 21-16 record since then, T-2nd-best in the Southern League.

MILB'S SAVES LEADER: RHP Luke Murphy leads all of Minor League Baseball, going 11-for-11 in save chances this season. Murphy has allowed just 1 earned run over 17 games and 20.0 innings (0.45 ERA), with 6 walks, 24 strikeouts, and no earned runs over his last 13 outings (16.1 innings, 2 walks, 19 strikeouts).







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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