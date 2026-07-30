Burke Sets New Single-Season, Career Home Run Records in Extra-Innings Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - Blake Burke became the Biloxi Shuckers new single-season (29) and career (40) home run leader with a two-home run, five-RBI night at Keesler Federal Park, as the Shuckers (52-42, 17-12) fell in 10 innings to the Montgomery Biscuits (50-47, 15-13), 9-8, on Wednesday night. With the pair of home runs, Burke sits at 29 on the season, one away from joining Andrew Fischer as the second Brewers minor league player since 2001 with a 30-home-run season. Burke's multi-home run performance also marked his fifth of the season, and third in the last five games. Across the first two games of the series, the teams have combined for 32 runs, 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 extra-base hits.

The Biscuits took an early 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run home run from Theo Gillen to left, but the Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Matthew Wood in the second, cutting the deficit in half. The teams then traded homers with a two-run blast in the fourth from Cooper Kinney and a solo shot from Josiah Ragsdale in the sixth, making it 4-2. The Shuckers then made it 4-3 later in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly from Josh Adamczewski. Theo Gillen recorded his second home run of the night, a solo shot to left, in the eighth, and Cooper Kinney added on later in the inning with a sacrifice fly, making it 6-3. In the eighth, the Shuckers tied the game at six on Blake Burke's record-setting 28 th home run of the season, a 102 MPH, 396-foot blast down the right field line. The game remained tied until the 10 th, when the Biscuits made it 9-6 on an RBI fielder's choice from Xavier Isaac and a two-run home run from Will Simpson. In the bottom of the 10 th, the Shuckers made it a one-run game on Burke's second of the night, a 96 MPH, 334-foot, two-run blast to left.

Jacob Kmatz (2-1) earned the win while Will Childers (1-1) took the loss. Hayden Snelsire also recorded his third save of the season. Josiah Ragsdale (2-for-3), Jesús Made (2-for-5), Blake Burke (3-for-5) and Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (7-5, 4.67) is slated to start for the Shuckers against TJ Nichols (0-4, 6.10) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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