Blue Wahoos Show off Strong Defense, But Drop Season Opener to Biscuits

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos got a balmy night, a filled ballpark and superlative pitching and defense in their 2026 season-opener.

The lacking element, however, was timely hits.

In a game where the Blue Wahoos produced 10 hits, the Montgomery Biscuits took advantage of an eighth-inning opportunity for a 2-1 victory before a crowd of 5,038 Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The difference was the Blue Wahoos left a runner on third base in three innings and stranded four others in scoring position.

Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Karson Milbrandt, the team's highest-rated prospect at No. 10, displayed the same array of quality pitches he showed in two starts last year in Pensacola. He finished 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, two walks and four hits.

He left trailing 1-0, but the Blue Wahoos tied the score in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jay Beshears left off with a double and scored on Brendan Jones single. It was part of big night for Jones, who had three hits and two stolen bases, showing off the same speed that made him the stolen base leader in the New York Yankees minor league system last year.

Jones and Blue Wahoos centerfielder Dillon Lewis, who had a hit in his Double-A debut, were part of four players the Miami Marlins gained from the Yankees in an off-season trade for Marlins starter Ryan Weathers.

Catcher Ryan Ignoffo had a one-out triple for the Blue Wahoos in the sixth inning, but was thrown out at the plate on a grounder to second. That play became a defining one.

The Biscuits' Austin Overn led off the eighth with an infield single, stole second, move to third on a sacrifice and scored on a two-out single.

Montgomery's bullpen had three relievers combine for four scoreless innings and no walks.

The teams will play the second game of this opening weekend series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in the first fireworks night of the season.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos had a pair of highlight plays the first two innings that will stand for the season. Shortstop Christian Hernandez made a spectacular throw deep in the hole on a first-inning grounder for an out. In the second inning, right fielder Fenwick Trimble robbed Biscuits third baseman Brayden Taylor of a home run with his leaping catch over the wall.

--- The first 1,000 fans through the gates Friday received a Blue Wahoos 2026 magnetic schedule, courtesy of game sponsor Hill Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

--- The opening game also brought the first night of fans being able to ride the Blue Wahoos train around the stadium. The train in team colors was acquired in December for the Blue Wahoos' Christmas lights show and will now be used each home game to provide free rides to ticketed fans.

--- The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos to 9-5 all time in openers. It was their fifth straight season-opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Blue Wahoos Season-Opening Homestand

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: The first post-game fireworks show follows Saturday's game, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church. On Sunday, it's Family Sunday with kids able to run the bases following the game and families can catch soft baseballs in the outfield for 30 minutes. The first 100 active or retired military with ID can receive a free general admission ticket when visiting the box office and showing ID.

TELEVISION: BLAB-TV will air Saturday's game. Sunday's game will be shown on Yur-View TV.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with Blue Wahoos announcers Erik Bremer and Charlie Hobert on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which will be open at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

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Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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