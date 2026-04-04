Late Grand Slam Dampens Opening Day for Columbus in 8-6 Loss to Chattanooga

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Owen Murphy struck out 10 over 5.2 innings in his Double-A debut, but the Columbus Clingstones (0-1) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (1-0), 8-6, on Opening Day at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Chattanooga took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer in the first, but Columbus answered in the second on an RBI walk by Patrick Clohisy and an RBI single from Lizandro Espinoza. Tristin English gave the Clingstones a 3-2 lead with a solo homer (1) in the third, and David McCabe extended the advantage to 6-2 with a two-run shot (1) in the fifth. The Lookouts scored twice in the eighth before taking the lead with a grand slam in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Murphy allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision. English (2-for-5, HR, RBI) and McCabe (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) led Columbus at the plate. Leo Balcazar (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Michael Trautwein (2-for 4, HR, 4 RBI) paced Chattanooga.

Noteworthy: Murphy recorded the first 10-strikeout game in Clingstones history. English hit his first home run with Columbus, while McCabe homered on Opening Day for the second straight season.

Next Game (Saturday, April 4): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. RHP Garrett Baumann (NR) vs. RHP Kevin Abel (NR). Radio: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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