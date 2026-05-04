Herick Hernandez Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Minor League Baseball today named Columbus Clingstones left-hander Herick Hernandez the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for April 27-May 3.

The award marks the first weekly honor of Hernandez's professional career and makes him the sixth Clingstones player in franchise history to receive a weekly league award.

It is also the second consecutive week a Clingstones starting pitcher has earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors, following Brett Sears (April 20-26).

Hernandez, 22, earned the recognition following his start on April 30 vs. Montgomery, when he tossed 7.0 one-hit scoreless innings while striking out nine batters. He retired the first 16 batters he faced and was perfect through 5.1 innings before allowing his lone hit of the outing.

Selected by the Atlanta Braves in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami (FL), Hernandez is now 0-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19.2 innings over five starts with Columbus this season.

Hernandez and the Clingstones travel to Keesler Federal Park from May 5 through May 10 for a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from May 4, 2026

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