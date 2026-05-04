Shuckers Make Roster Move Prior to Series Opener
Published on May 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transaction;
- OF Kay-Lan Nicasia has been released
The active roster now stands at 28 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics
Southern League Stories from May 4, 2026
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