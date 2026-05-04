Smokies Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies @ Rocket City Trash Pandas

Published on May 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL - It all built to a Sunday showdown. After a back-and-forth week that saw momentum swing both ways, the Smokies entered game six with a chance to salvage a split against a tough Southern League North opponent. From early offensive sparks to dominant stretches on the mound, the series tested Knoxville in every phase - and in the finale, it came down to whether they could capitalize on one last opportunity to even things up and finish the week on a high note.

Game 1: Silent Smokies Stumble in Series Start

After a rainout on Tuesday, the Knoxville Smokies opened the series on Wednesday with a quiet night at the plate, struggling to generate offense and falling behind late in a game that slipped away in the middle innings. Despite a handful of strong pitching performances, Knoxville couldn't find the timely hit needed to shift momentum. Trash Pandas starter Joel Hurtado was in command through six innings allowing no runs on just three hits.

Smokies starter Yenrri Rojas turned in one of his stronger outings of the season, allowing two runs on five hits over four innings while striking out six and not issuing a walk. Ben Johnson followed with an impressive showing in his second Double-A appearance, tossing two scoreless frames and flashing the glove with a standout defensive play to keep things within reach.

The turning point came in the seventh inning, when Tyler Ras ran into trouble and allowed four runs while recording just one out, creating separation for the opposition. Evan Taylor provided a bright spot out of the bullpen, finishing the final 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out four. Offensively, Knoxville managed just four hits, drew no walks, and went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, ultimately dropping the series opener by a final of 6-0.

Game 2: Kipp Cut Short

The Smokies couldn't generate much traction in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader, falling behind early and struggling to recover at the plate. Knoxville was limited to just two hits in the afternoon and never found a way to build sustained pressure offensively.

Grant Kipp turned in his shortest start of the season, exiting in the second inning after allowing four runs, which proved to be the difference. Top 30 Angels prospect Raudi Rodriguez took advantage with runners in scoring position, driving in three runs on two singles. Rocket City starter Jose Gonzalez took full advantage of the early cushion, cruising through 5.1 innings while allowing just one run on two hits. The Smokies' lone run wasn't enough to spark a comeback, as Rocket City controlled the game throughout and handed Knoxville a 4-1 loss in a seven-inning matchup.

Game 3: Bats Bounce Back as Smokies Split the Bill

Knoxville flipped the script in the nightcap, jumping out early and riding a dominant pitching performance to even the doubleheader. The Smokies wasted no time setting the tone, with RBIs from Ed Howard, Alex Ramirez, and Jefferson Rojas powering a three-run second inning and giving Knoxville a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Dawson Netz was outstanding on the mound, delivering four dominant innings while allowing just two baserunners and striking out seven in his first start of 2026. Luis Rujano followed and picked up the win despite allowing a run in the fifth, as the Smokies bullpen continued to clamp down. Knoxville added insurance in the seventh, with Ariel Armas and Jordan Nwogu each driving in runs to extend the lead. Jefferson Rojas and Edgar Alvarez both recorded multi-hit games. The pitching staff allowed just three baserunners all game, sealing a 6-1 win and a split of the doubleheader.

Game 4: Smokies Surging to Series Split

The Smokies powered their way back into the series in game four, using timely home runs and a strong bullpen effort to seize control and build momentum heading into the weekend. After trading early blows, Knoxville's offense found its rhythm through the long ball.

Carter Trice got things started with his first home run of the season in the third inning, giving the Smokies an early 1-0 lead. Rocket City answered in the fifth to even things up, but Andy Garriola quickly responded with a go-ahead solo shot to put Knoxville back in front. Karson Simas followed with an RBI double to extend the lead, setting the stage for the game's biggest swing - a three-run homer from Owen Ayers in the seventh that broke things open.

On the mound, Jake Knapp delivered one of his stronger outings of the year, allowing just one unearned run over 4.1 innings while striking out four. Though command remained a challenge with three walks, the Smokies bullpen picked up the slack. Tyler Ras, Marino Santy, and Evan Taylor combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, working around five walks while striking out six to shut the door. Knoxville rode the power surge to a 6-1 win, evening the series at two games apiece.

Game 5: Power, Promise, and a Painful Fifth Inning

The Smokies showed fight in game five but couldn't complete the comeback, as a strong start slipped away in the middle innings. Knoxville carried an early lead behind a power surge from Andy Garriola, but a decisive swing in the fifth ultimately turned the game.

Tyler Schlaffer delivered his best outing of the season, working 4.1 innings and allowing two runs, just one earned, while keeping Rocket City off balance. Backing him was Garriola, who continued his torrid stretch with two home runs, his sixth and seventh of the year, to give Knoxville a 3-1 advantage while Schlaffer was on the mound.

The turning point came in the fifth, when Jace Beck ran into trouble and surrendered five runs on seven hits over 1.2 innings, flipping the game and giving Rocket City a multi-run cushion. Knoxville chipped away late, including an RBI double from Ethan Hearn in the eighth, but couldn't string together the hits needed to complete the rally. Vince Reilly gave the Smokies a chance, tossing two perfect innings with four strikeouts to close things out, but missed opportunities proved costly as Knoxville went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left four men on base, falling 7-5.

Game 6: Knoxville Knocks First

The Smokies wrapped up the series with a tightly played finale, riding dominant pitching and an early spark at the plate to secure a split. In a game where runs were at a premium, Knoxville struck first and made it stand.

Carter Trice wasted no time setting the tone, launching a leadoff home run to right-center to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead. That would prove to be all the offense Knoxville needed, as the bats were held quiet the rest of the way. Rocket City's starter, Austin Gordon, settled in after the opening swing, retiring hitters efficiently and allowing no additional hits across 5.2 innings, but the Smokies' staff was even sharper.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. opened the game with two clean innings before handing things over to Nick Dean, who delivered 4.2 scoreless frames in a standout bulk outing. Marino Santy and Luis Rujano slammed the door from there, as the Smokies pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts without issuing a walk. Rocket City threatened at times, leaving seven runners on base and going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, but Knoxville never let the lead slip. The Smokies held on for a 1-0 win in the finale, earning a split of the six-game series.

Wrap Up

With the series ultimately split, the Smokies showed resilience against a strong Southern League North opponent, responding time and again to adversity and closing the week with a statement win. Now, Knoxville turns its attention back home, where a new challenge awaits as the Birmingham Barons come to town, another key divisional matchup and an opportunity for the Smokies to build on their momentum in front of their home crowd.

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Southern League Stories from May 4, 2026

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