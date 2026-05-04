Damon Keith Named Southern League Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Damon Keith has been named the Southern League Player of the Week. For Keith, the weekly award is his first since he was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on August 21, 2022, as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. The award marks the first weekly honor for a Shucker this season and the first since Luis Lara was named the Southern League Player of the Week on September 15, 2025. Keith was acquired by trade on March 27, 2026, from the Dodgers.

During the Shuckers six-game series at Pensacola, Keith was 8-for-20 (.400) with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 3 walks and 9 RBI. Keith enters today among the Southern League leaders (min. 70 PA) in wRC+ (1 st, 200), OPS (1 st, 1.200), slugging percentage (1 st, .742), average (1 st, .371), on-base percentage (2 nd, .458) and extra-base hits (3 rd, 13). Keith also enters today with a career-best 11-game hit streak. During the streak, Keith is 15-for-40 (.375) with 5 doubles, 4 home runs and 12 RBI.

The Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday for the opener of a six-game set against the Columbus Clingstones. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Members of the Rotary Club will also be in attendance for Rotary Club Night. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.