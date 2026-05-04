Top Gun Night, Bluey Meet & Greet Highlight Homestand with Clingstones

Published on May 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers welcome the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) to Keesler Federal Park for the third homestand of the season, beginning on Tuesday, May 5. The series marks the first of two visits the Clingstones will make to Biloxi in 2026. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: Sweet Biscuit w/ Roasted Peaches and Cream

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Members of the Rotary Club will also be in attendance for Rotary Club Night.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host the team's first Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their favorite four-legged friends to the game with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Pups and their owners can hang out in designated dog-friendly sections 117 and 119 throughout the ballpark. It's also Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a Business Person Lunch Special with a $18 ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Cooper Cross at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will also be in attendance for MGCCC Night.

FRIDAY, MAY 8, 6:35 p.m.

It's the third Friday Fireworks of the season, with fireworks beginning following the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to Special Olympics of Mississippi through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund for Hope Night presented by Bradford Care. Make sure to arrive early, as Keesler Federal Park will host the Special Olympics Torch Run Kickoff.

SATURDAY, MAY 9, 6:05 p.m.

Fans can strap in and join in on Giveaway Saturday with Top Gun Night and a jumpsuit cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! Fans can also enjoy the Top Gun Night Special Wingman Boneless Wings, which includes six boneless wings in Blazin' Sauce served in a helmet for $11 at Catch of the Game!

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 1:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will conclude their homestand on Mother's Day with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick, featuring special appearances by Bluey & Bingo, with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game at the ballpark. Fans can reserve a meet and greet time slot HERE. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 4, 2026

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