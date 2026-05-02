Rain Postpones Friday's Ballgame against Montgomery
Published on May 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga, - Around the scheduled 7:05 p.m., first pitch steady rainfall continued throughout the afternoon and evening at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of game four of the six games series. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Saturday, May 2nd.
Next Game (Saturday, May 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery (GM-1), 5:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Columbus vs. Montgomery (GM-2), TBD. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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