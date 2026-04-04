Burke's Historic Effort Powers Shuckers to Extra-Innings Win on Opening Day

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers on game night(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (1-0) used a multi-home run performance from Blake Burke and five strikeouts from Mark Manfredi Sr. in a 7-6, extra-innings win, on Opening Day against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Burke's multi-home run performance was a franchise record for an Opening Day game and marked the first in the Southern League since 2014, when Jaime Pedroza achieved the feat with the Birmingham Barons.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first when Tucker Flint lined a two-RBI double to left-center, making it 2-0. In the second, Jordyn Adams made it 2-1 with an RBI groundout to short, and Blake Burke tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run to left. Mike Boeve followed later in the inning with a 380-foot two-run blast down the right field line, making it 4-2. Burke then made it 5-2 in the fifth with his second home run of the night, a 108 MPH, 422-foot blast to right-center. In the eighth, a passed ball brought home Jacob Hurtubise, making it 6-2. The Trash Pandas tied the game in the eighth with four runs off a two-run double from Tucker Flint, an RBI single from Ben Gobbel and a double play from J.J. D'Orazio that brought home Flint. The Shuckers took their final lead of the night in the 10 th when a safety squeeze from Eric Brown Jr. scored Jacob Hurtubise from third.

At the plate, Dylan O'Rae (2-for-5), Blake Burke (2-for-5) and Mike Boeve (3-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. It marked Burke's second career multi-home run game.

Brett Wichrowski (4.0ip, 1h, 6k) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (2.0ip, 0r, 5k) starred on the mound for the Shuckers, helping the staff to 15 strikeouts. Wichrowski also retired the final 10 hitters after Flint's two-RBI double in the first. Manfredi (1-0) earned the win while Najer Victor (0-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers return to action tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Trash Pandas. Bishop Letson (0-0,9.00 in '25), the 96 th overall prospect in baseball, is slated to start for the Shuckers against Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.70 in '25) for the Trash Pandas. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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