Trash Pandas' Rally Falls Short in Extras, Fall, 7-6, to Shuckers in Front of 6,658 Fans

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped their 2026 regular season opener on Friday night, falling 7-6 in 10 innings to the Biloxi Shuckers. In front of 6,658 roaring fans at Toyota Field, the Pandas erased a four-run deficit in the eighth inning to force extras but ultimately came up short. Tucker Flint led the offense with four RBIs, finishing 2-for-4.

Rocket City struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Gustavo Campero, appearing in his first game as a Trash Panda since 2024, opened the frame with a walk, followed by a free pass to Nick Rodriguez. With two outs, Flint laced a double into the right-center gap, plating both runners to give the Pandas a 2-0 lead.

Biloxi starter Brett Wichrowski settled in from there, not allowing another baserunner over the remainder of his 4.0-inning outing.

The Shuckers responded in the top of the second when Mike Boeve singled home a run to cut the deficit to 2-1. In the fourth, Blake Burke led off with a solo home run to tie the game, and after a walk to Demon Keith, Boeve took Rocket City starter Austin Gordon deep to push Biloxi ahead 4-2. The Shuckers sent nine batters to the plate in the inning. Burke added another solo homer to begin the fifth, marking the second multi-homer game of his career.

Gordon, making his Double-A debut, worked 3+ innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts, earning a no-decision.

Biloxi extended its lead to 6-2 in the eighth inning. Boeve reached on a leadoff single and later scored on a passed ball.

The game turned in the bottom of the eighth as Biloxi's control issues surfaced. Raudi Rodriguez drew a walk off Ryan Birchard, who was replaced by Jesús Broca. Broca then issued walks to Nick Rodriguez and Harold Coll to load the bases. Flint delivered again with an opposite-field double, driving in two to make it 6-4. Ben Gobbel followed with an RBI single to bring the Pandas within one, and Flint scored on a double-play ball to tie the game at 6-6.

Najer Victor (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut and impressed despite taking the loss. The World Baseball Classic standout for Great Britain struck out five and walked one over 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run in the 10th.

Biloxi capitalized in the extra frame, plating the automatic runner when Eric Brown Jr. reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Jacob Hurtubise to score the go-ahead run. Rocket City was held scoreless in the bottom half as Mark Manfredi Sr. struck out five over two innings of relief to secure the win.

The Shuckers issued 10 walks in the game, while Trash Pandas pitching recorded 17 strikeouts. The loss drops Rocket City to 2-4 all-time on Opening Night and 0-3 in home openers at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers continue their three-game opening series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.70 in 2025) is slated to start for Rocket City, opposed by Biloxi RHP Bishop Letson (0-0, 9.00 in 2025).







Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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