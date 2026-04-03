Game Info: April 3 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Friday, April 3, 2026 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-0 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (0-0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (AA Debut) vs. RHP Brett Wichrowski (3-6, 3.44 in 2025)

TV/Radio: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2

Friday, April 3 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Opening Night Festivities: Celebrate the start of the season with performances from the Huntsville Drumline, pregame pyrotechnics featuring smoke, flames, and fireworks, and a flyover by the 37th Flying Training Squadron (Columbus Air Force Base) operating Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Courtyard by Marriott Huntsville-Madison.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans will receive a 2026 Trash Pandas Magnetic Schedule

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Eat Your Opponent - Biloxi Brat: Mango habanero brat topped with grilled peppers and onions, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and Cajun remoulade on a toasted bun. Available at Sprocket's Grill.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas will kick off their sixth season at Toyota Field tonight, against the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers. The complete 138-game schedule will run from April 3 to Sunday, September 13 ... Rocket City will visit Biloxi later this month, April 21-26, and will return to Madison, August 18-23. The first half of the season will conclude with a six-game series against Montgomery at Toyota Field from June 16-21. The regular season will wrap up with another six-game series at Chattanooga, scheduled for September 8-13. The final home series at Toyota Field will take place from September 1-6 against Montgomery.

OPENING DAY HISTORY: The Pandas open the season at home for the second-straight year, and third all-time (lost to Chattanooga 9-1 on 4/4/25, and 6-3 in 11 innings on 4/8/22). The Pandas are 0-2 in home openers, and 2-3 all-time on Opening Day. The last win on Opening Day was an 8-2 win over Birmingham on April 8, 2022.

AGAINST THE SHUCKERS: The Trash Pandas are 31-35 all-time against the Shuckers, and 19-17 against them at Toyota Field. In 2025, Rocket City finished 6-6 against the Brewers affiliate, and 4-2 at home, one of just two home series won during the 2025 season.

OPENING DAY STARTER: Austin Gordon gets the start on Opening Day Friday night. He joins George Klasssen ('25), Victor Mederos ('24), Mason Erla ('23), Brett Kerry ('22), and Reid Detmers ('21) as Rocket City hurlers to start Opening Day.







Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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