Shuckers Fall Behind Early in 9-4 Loss to Trash Pandas
Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (1-1) fell for the first time in 2026 in a five-run loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-1), 9-4, at Toyota Field on Saturday night.
The Shuckers struck first after a broken bat opposite field RBI single by Damon Keith, but that was the last time the squad would lead all night. Then the Trash Pandas poured on three runs in each of their first two innings. It all began with an RBI single from Tucker Flint to center which tied the game, immediately followed by a two-RBI triple by Ben Gobbel, which gave Rocket City a lead it would never relinquish. In the second, a throwing error by Mike Boeve, a Nick Rodriguez RBI single, and Harold Coll RBI double ballooned the lead to 6-1. The next three Trash Pandas runs scored via home runs with a 424 foot 2-run shot off the bat of Gustavo Campero at 105 mph in the fourth, and a 420 foot solo homer from Tucker Flint in the fifth to inflate the Rocket City lead up to eight. The Shuckers would score three runs over the next two innings courtesy of an RBI-double by Jacob Hurtubise in the sixth, and an RBI-walk by Jordyn Adams to go along with a sacrifice fly by Hurtubise in the seventh.
Despite the loss, Damon Keith (2-for-3) and Darrien Miller (2-for-4) each picked up multi-hit performances. Jacob Hurtabise (1-for-2) also reached base in four of his five plate appearances.
Eybersson Polanco (1-0) picked up the win with Bishop Letson (0-1) being handed the loss.
The Shuckers play the rubber match against the Trash Pandas tomorrow with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Tyson Hardin (2-2, 3.41 in '25), the 13 th -ranked prospect in the Brewers organization is set to start for the Shuckers against Jose Gonzalez (2-2, 3.41 in '25) for the Trash Pandas. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. with the On-Deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
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Biloxi Shuckers at bat
Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Columbus Overpowered by Chattanooga in 13-7 Loss - Columbus Clingstones
- Barons Win, 6-2, against the Smokies for the 1st Win of 2026 - Birmingham Barons
- Shuckers Fall Behind Early in 9-4 Loss to Trash Pandas - Biloxi Shuckers
- Trash Pandas Grab First Win of 2026, 300th in Club History - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Blank Blue Wahoos Behind Stellar Suarez - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: April 4 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Barons Open the 2026 Season with a 9-6 Loss to Smokies - Birmingham Barons
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