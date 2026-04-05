Game Info: April 4 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-1) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1-0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.70 in '25) vs. RHP Bishop Letson (0-0, 9.00 in '25)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.2, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2

Saturday's Promotions:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field!

In My Trash Pandas ERA Night: Paul Sidoti will headline the evening with a pregame performance (5:35-6:00 pm at the Rock Porch), throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and sign autographs on the concourse following the performance.

Featured Food Items: "You Belong with Meat!" - Pulled brisket sandwich with Kansas City-style BBQ sauce and house-pickled red onions on a potato bun, served with seasoned tater tots (All Stars). "I Knew You Were Truffle Fries" - House fries tossed in roasted garlic, parsley, white truffle oil, and shaved parmesan (All Stars / Gravity Grill). "In Your ERA Helmet Sundae" - Vanilla soft serve with funnel cake fries, Oreo pieces, edible glitter, cotton candy, and strawberry coulis, served in a Halo Blue souvenir helmet (Sweet Space).

Prom Dress Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used prom dresses to benefit Lashay B's Prom Dress Drive.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Eat Your Opponent - Biloxi Brat: Mango habanero brat topped with grilled peppers and onions, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and Cajun remoulade on a toasted bun. Available at Sprocket's Grill.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue their Opening Series tonight, against the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers with game two of the three-game series.

TOP ATTENDANCE ON OPENING DAY: The Trash Pandas led the Southern League in attendance on Opening Day with 6,658 fans. Knoxville (5,434), Pensacola (5,038 SO), and Columbus (4,897) started the season at home.

4-RBIS FOR FLINT ON OPENING DAY: Tucker Flint smashed two doubles and had four RBI in Friday's opener against Biloxi. The 4-RBI night was the second-most by a Trash Panda on Opening Night- Trey Cabbage drove in five on 4/8/22 at Birmingham.







Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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