Columbus Overpowered by Chattanooga in 13-7 Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus Clingstones (0-2) fell behind 13-0 after the fourth inning and ultimately fell 13-7 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (2-0) on Saturday night at Synovus Park

Decisive Plays: Chattanooga took an early 2-0 lead with a run in the first on an RBI double play and a solo home run in the second. The Lookouts broke the game open in the fourth, plating 11 runs on 10 hits to take control. Columbus responded with four runs in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run from Ethan Workinger (1). The Clingstones added three more in the ninth but left the bases loaded to end the game.

Key Contributors: Elison Joseph tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the fifth and sixth. Workinger (1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI) drove in three with his first home run of the season. Zavier Warren (3-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) led Chattanooga's offense, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Noteworthy: Workinger's home run was his first of the 2026 season after leading Columbus with 16 homers in 2025.

Next Game (Saturday, April 5): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 1:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. RHP Garrett Baumann (NR) vs. RHP Kevin Abel (NR). Radio: 12:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

The Columbus Clingstones are the new Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and will begin their second season of Double-A baseball at Synovus Park in 2026. The Clingstones 69-game home schedule begins April 3 and concludes September 6. For team information, merchandise, and more, visit Clingstones.com. Follow the Clingstones on Facebook, X, Tik Tok, and Instagram at GoClingstones.







Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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