Baseball Returns to Biloxi: Shuckers Open Home Slate against Pensacola

Published on April 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After a short road trip to Rocket City, baseball officially returns to Biloxi! The Biloxi Shuckers are set to return to Keesler Federal Park for the team's home opener as part of a six-game set against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: FRIED CATFISH AND FRIES (SERVED AT LIGHTHOUSE PIER)

TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 6:35 p.m.

It's Opening Day presented by Charbroil! Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by The Peoples Bank. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Jared Daws at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. It's also Mississippi Gulf Coast PRCA Rodeo Night.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 6:35 p.m.

It's the first Friday game of the season and the first fireworks show of the year! The Biloxi King Cakes also return to the diamond for their only game of 2026 on Mardi Gras Night. Fans can enjoy a night with beads, a pregame parade and more. The featured item of the game is King Cake Nachos at Lighthouse Pier, which features fried tortillas dipped in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing and served with buttercream on the side. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 6:05 p.m.

The first Giveaway Saturday gives fans a chance to swing into spring with Golf Night at the ballpark! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers green-and-gold Masters-themed hat presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Speciality food items include a Pimento Grilled Cheese Sandwich at Catch of the Game and the 19th hole cocktail at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Sandbar and the Kloud 7 Yacht Club.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 1:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will conclude their first homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick and a Shuckers-themed croc charm pack for the first 500 fans under 14 years old presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from April 6, 2026

Baseball Returns to Biloxi: Shuckers Open Home Slate against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers

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