Game Info: April 5 vs. Biloxi: 1:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - 1:05 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-1) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1-1)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Jose Gonzalez (2-2, 3.41 in '25) vs. RHP Tyson Hardin (2-2, 3.29 in '25)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.2, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN)

Sunday's Promotions:

Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited onto the field postgame for an Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Food City. Age groups include under 4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13+. A total of 20 grand prizes will be hidden in eggs, including autographed baseballs, first pitch opportunities, game-worn jerseys, Trash Cash, and more.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Eat Your Opponent - Biloxi Brat: Mango habanero brat topped with grilled peppers and onions, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and Cajun remoulade on a toasted bun. Available at Sprocket's Grill.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas wrap up their Opening Series this afternoon against the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers) with the rubber match.

SCORING FRENZY: The Pandas' 15 runs over the first two games is the most ever to start a season in club history, and T-12th in the Southern League since 2005. The 2021 team scored 14 runs, and the 2008 Huntsville Stars scored 18 over their first two contests.

DON'T BOO THE EASTER BUNNY: Rocket City is playing their second-ever home game on Easter-the last came on 4/17/22, a 1-0 win over Pensacola in 11 innings.

AGAINST THE SHUCKERS: The Trash Pandas are 31-36 all-time against the Shuckers, and 19-18 against them at Toyota Field. In 2025, Rocket City finished 6-6 against the Brewers affiliate, and 4-2 at home, one of just two home series won during the 2025 season. Rocket City will visit Biloxi later this month, April 21-26, and will return to Madison, August 18-23.

HISTORIC START FOR FLINT: Tucker Flint smashed two doubles and had four RBI in Friday's opener against Biloxi. The 4-RBI night was the second-most by a Trash Panda on Opening Night- Trey Cabbage drove in five on 4/8/22 at Birmingham. On Saturday, he homered and drove in two more, giving him six RBI through two games, the most by a Trash Panda in club history. The six RBI in the season's first two games are T-2nd in the Southern League since 2005, only trailing Mobile's Alex Glenn (8 in 2026).

WELCOME BACK CAMPERO: Gustavo Campero blasted his first home run of 2026 on Saturday night, his first as a Trash Panda since 8/6/24 vs. Birmingham. After a breakout 2024 season in Rocket City-where he was named the team's Hitter of the Year and a Southern League All-Star after batting .279 with 14 home runs and 29 stolen bases-he quickly climbed the ladder to Triple-A and the Majors. He made his MLB debut in September 2024, recording his first hit and home run, and went on to appear in 28 games with the Angels in 2025, hitting .322 in Triple-A. Now back in Rocket City, he returns as a proven, versatile offensive threat with Major League experience and impact speed.

WBC STAR OFF TO A GOOD START: RHP Najer Victor made his 2026 debut on 4/3 vs. Biloxi, taking the extra-inning loss despite a dominant outing (2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 UER, 1 BB, 5 K). Named to the Los Angeles Angels Spring Breakout roster, he impressed in big league camp with 5.1 scoreless innings. Victor also starred for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, striking out Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, and Roman Anthony in one appearance. In 2025, he combined for 65 strikeouts in 40.2 innings between Inland Empire and Tri-City, holding opponents to a .217 average.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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