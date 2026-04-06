Barons Outpace Smokies in 10-5 Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The Birmingham Barons scored 10 runs in the first three innings as they got the 10-5 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 2,923 at Covenant Health Park on Easter Sunday. The Barons pounded out 12 hits on the day and got the series win coming back to Regions Field on Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy, coming off a 2025 Southern League All-Star season, gets the win, going 5.0 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. Jake Bockenstedt pitched two no-run innings, giving up only a walk with a strikeout. Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and two strikeouts. Jacob Heatherly pitched the ninth inning, only giving up one walk and striking out the side.

In the top of the second inning, the Barons scored four runs. Ryan Galanie doubled to start the inning. Jeral Perez singled to put runners on the corners. Samuel Zavala singled on a ground ball to left field, and the Barons took an early 1-0 lead. Wilfred Veras singled to right field to load the bases. Calvin Harris singled to center, scoring Zavala and Perez. Veras came around and scored on a fielding error, and the Barons took the 4-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, the Barons broke open the game. With one out, Perez had an infield single. Zavala walked. Veras doubled to right field, scoring Perez, and the Barons led 5-0. Harris doubled on a sharp line drive to right field, scoring Zavala and Perez. The Barons took a 7-0 lead.

Rikuu Nishida walked, and Braden Montgomery walked to load the bases. Caden Connor doubled on a fly ball to right field, clearing the bases, scoring Harris, Nishida, and Montgomery. The Barons scored six runs in the inning and led 10-0.

Harris had two hits, four RBI, and a run scored. Veras had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Zavala had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Perez had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. Connor had two hits and three RBI.

With the win, the Barons improve to 2-1 on the season and will return home to Regions Field to face Chattanooga on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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