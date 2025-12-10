Cosmic Baseball Announces Game 2 at Regions Field

Published on December 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Game 1 of the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour sold out faster than the speed of black light, so they're running it back!

With all the buzz around Cosmic Baseball touching down at Regions Field, Game 1 sold out in hours! Cosmic Baseball doesn't want to leave anyone on standby, so they have added a second game on March 27th, 2026 ! Fans are encouraged to join the Cosmic Ticket lottery as soon as possible by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery/.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026. Every game starts with a pre-game block party for fans to get player autographs, shop merch, and listen to live music!

Information regarding dates, ticketing, and more will be announced soon. Fans looking to stay up to date with news regarding the Regions Field tour stop should follow each team on social media, and head to our website.







