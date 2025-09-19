Barons One-Hit Lookouts for a 4-0 Shutout Win in Game 2

Hagen Smith threw five shutout innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts as the Birmingham Barons won 4-0 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,840 fans at AT&T Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Barons tied the series at 1-1 and will play the deciding game on Friday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Smith (1-0, 0.00) pitched the five innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Jake Palisch pitched three shutout innings, striking out three batters. Tyler Davis pitched the ninth inning, giving up one hit with a strikeout.

The Barons scored in the top of the third inning when Rikuu Nishida singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Alec Makarewicz, and the Barons led 1-0. In the top of the fifth inning, Nishida had a sacrifice bunt, scoring Makarewicz. William Bergolla singled on a ground ball to left field, and Jordan Sprinkle scored, and the Barons took a 3-0 lead. After a Lookouts pitching change, Ryan Galanie singled home Bergolla, and the Barons led 4-0 in the road win.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had two hits, a walk, and two runs scored. Nishida had a hit, a walk, and two RBI. Sprinkle had a hit, a walk, and scored a run.







