Shuckers Eliminated from 2025 Playoffs in Game Two Loss against Montgomery

Published on September 19, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (0-2) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (2-0), 4-2, in game two of the Southern League Division Series at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The loss eliminated the Shuckers from the 2025 Southern League Playoffs and their quest for the team's first Southern League title. It marks the second consecutive season the Shuckers have been eliminated in the Division Series by the Biscuits.

The Shuckers broke the scoreless tie in the third with a solo home run to left-center from Jesús Made, marking his first Double-A home run. In the sixth, an RBI single from Blake Burke scored Cooper Pratt from second and doubled the lead to 2-0. The Biscuits struck back in the eighth with a game-tying two-run home run from Will Simpson. The Biscuits then built a 4-2 lead later in the inning off a throwing error that allowed Brayden Taylor to score from third and an RBI single from Noah Myers. Owen Wild (1-0) earned the win while Austin Roberts (0-1) took the loss. Alex Cook picked up his first save of the postseason with a perfect ninth inning.

Despite the loss, Jaron DeBerry, making his first playoff start, tossed 5.2 shutout innings, while Abdiel Mendoza recorded 1.1 scoreless innings in relief. At the plate, Jesús Made (2-for-5), Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) and Blake Burke (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. Luis Lara also recorded an outfield assist in the sixth inning, his 11 th of the season.

The Shuckers will begin the 2026 season on the road on Friday, April 3, with Opening Day against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Their home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

