Shuckers Fall to Biscuits in Game One of SLDS

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (0-1) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (1-0), 7-2, in game one of the 2025 Southern League Division Series at Riverwalk Field on Tuesday night. The Shuckers now must win game two on Thursday to keep their season alive and force a win-or-go-home game three.

The Shuckers had their biggest opportunity in the second with the bases loaded and no outs, but Biscuits starter Brody Hopkins retired the next three batters in order, keeping the game scoreless. In the bottom half, Tatem Levins gave the Biscuits a lead with an RBI single to right. Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Will Simpson to score from second, making it 2-0. In the fourth, the Biscuits extended the lead to 5-0 with a solo home run from Will Simpson and RBI singles from Colton Ledbetter and Homer Bush Jr. In the sixth, an RBI from Bush extended the lead before Brock Jones made it 7-0 in the eighth with an RBI single. The Shuckers fought back in the ninth with back-to-back home runs from Luke Adams and Matthew Wood, making it 7-2. Adams' home run marked his eighth against the Biscuits this season in 16 games.

Brett Wichrowski (0-1) took the loss despite tying his career-high with seven strikeouts over three innings before exiting with an injury prior to the bottom of the fourth. Wichrowski's seven strikeouts mark the most by a Shuckers pitcher in a playoff start since Dylan File on September 11, 2019, against the Jackson Generals. Brody Hopkins (1-0) earned the win for the Biscuits. At the plate, Matthew Wood (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park for game two of the Southern League Division Series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 3.62) is slated to start for the Shuckers against T.J. Nichols (4-0, 0.97) for the Biscuits. The Shuckers will celebrate playoff baseball with postgame fireworks. Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

