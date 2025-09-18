Trash Pandas Announce Brand-New Christmas Light Show for 2025 Inside Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing holiday magic to Toyota Field this winter with the debut of the Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, a spectacular walk-through experience filled with dazzling displays, festive food and drinks, and family-friendly fun. Running from November 21 through December 28, 2025, the ballpark will shine brighter than ever before.

"This year's Christmas Light Show will be better than anything we've done before at Toyota Field," said Garrett Fahrmann, General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "By moving the experience inside the ballpark, fans will be surrounded by nearly a million lights, interactive displays, and holiday activities that make this another one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas event."

Guests will enjoy 3D walk-through displays of ornaments, snowmen, trees, spheres, and more, along with GOBO floor projectors casting colorful holiday effects. Multiple lighted walking paths will feature sparkling trees, snowflakes, and candy canes, leading to a massive 30-by-30-foot interactive 3D dance floor. Every 20 minutes, the Toyota Field infield will come alive with a synchronized light show, while a stunning 50-foot tree with shooting snowflakes will illuminate the outfield.

In addition to the lights, families can enjoy holiday traditions including fire pits, hot beverages, festive food and drinks, character appearances, local vendor booths, themed activities, and visits with Santa Claus and holiday characters. Kids 12 & under will receive free admission, making the event an accessible family tradition for all. The Junkyard Team Store will also be open for holiday shopping. Tickets are date-specific this year and must be purchased for the night you plan to attend. Fans are encouraged to buy early, as select nights may sell out.

Ticket Information/Hours/Pricing

Opening Night: Friday, November 21

Final Night: Sunday, December 28

Hours: 5 pm to 9 pm nightly

Kids 12 & Under: Free admission

Non-Peak Days: $16 advance / $20 gate | Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17, Dec. 27-28

Peak Days: $20 advance / $25 gate | Nov. 21-23, Nov. 26-30, Dec. 4-7, Dec. 11-14, Dec. 18-26

Group Pricing: $15 per ticket (minimum 20 tickets). Groups may add Loaded Value in $10 increments to use on food, beverages, and merchandise.

Tickets are available via trashpandaschristmas.com.

To keep up with all things Rocket City Trash Pandas in the offseason, please visit trashpandasbaseball.com.







