From Historic Highs to Gritty Comebacks: Defining Moments of Rocket City's 2026 Season

Published on October 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Despite finishing with just 45 wins, the 2026 Rocket City Trash Pandas delivered plenty of highlights. Cole Fontenelle hit for the first cycle in team history, Walbert Ureña came just shy of tossing the first individual no-hitter in team history, and Sam Aldegheri spun an eight-inning shutout in the fastest game ever at Toyota Field. The team also claimed a historic Rickwood Classic win and saw clutch homers from Denzer Guzmán, Oscar Colás, and Sam Brown, showcasing resilience and flashes of brilliance throughout a tough season.

April 8 vs. Knoxville

The Trash Pandas rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-6 at Toyota Field, capped by a three-run walk-off homer from Denzer Guzman-his second career walk-off with Rocket City. The Trash Pandas scored four in the fifth with RBI hits from Christian Moore, Travis Blankenhorn, and Cole Fontenelle, while Sonny DiChiara added a solo shot in the eighth. The bullpen closed out four scoreless innings with six strikeouts to seal the comeback win.

April 8 vs. Knoxville

Cole Fontenelle made Rocket City Trash Pandas history by hitting for the first cycle in team history during a 4-3 win over the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field. The 23-year-old completed the feat with a double in the eighth inning after already collecting a single, triple, and home run. Fontenelle's solo shot and a two-run homer from Myles Emmerson gave Rocket City an early lead, while Sam Brown's RBI single in the eighth put them ahead for good. The bullpen - Southard, Minacci, Fermin, and Choban - combined for five scoreless innings to seal the victory.

April 18 at Montgomery

In one of the wildest games of the year, Rocket City fell 13-12 in extras after an early 6-0 lead and an 11-run Biscuits inning-the most runs ever allowed in a single frame by the Trash Pandas. Both teams used position players to pitch before Montgomery walked off in the 12th. The 3-hour, 41-minute slugfest featured 13 pitchers and 20 stranded runners.

May 24 at Chattanooga

After a 69-minute rain delay, Rocket City stormed back with a six-run sixth inning to beat Chattanooga 8-5. Mac McCroskey drove in two and stole two bases, Sam Brown added his 13th multi-hit game, and Nelson Rada swiped his league-leading 21st bag. Walbert Ureña earned the win with seven strikeouts in five innings.

May 28 vs. Biloxi

Returning home, the Trash Pandas edged Biloxi 3-2 behind Cole Fontenelle's solo homer and Nelson Rada's clutch RBI single. Starter Sam Aldegheri struck out seven before leaving with an injury, while Jared Southard closed with four strikeouts over two innings for the save. It marked the first win of the season when scoring fewer than four runs.

May 31 vs. Biloxi

Rocket City clinched its first home series win with a 2-1 victory before 7,162 fans. Sam Brown and Sonny DiChiara each homered, while Joel Hurtado tossed six strong innings for his fifth quality start. The bullpen combined for three no-hit innings as the Pandas secured their fourth win in five games.

May 28 Doubleheader Sweep vs. Biloxi

The Pandas swept Biloxi in a twin bill, winning 2-1 and 4-1. Walbert Ureña went the distance in Game 1, while Denzer Guzmán and Myles Emmerson led Game 2's offense. Guzmán and Rada reached base nine times combined, and Rada extended his hitting streak to eight games and his league-leading stolen base total to 24.

June 3 at Birmingham

Rocket City opened the series with a 3-2, 10-inning win. Joe Redfield drove in two runs, including the game-winner, while Jared Southard earned the victory with two scoreless innings. Nelson Rada extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

June 4 - Rickwood Classic (at Birmingham)

The Rocket City Trash Pandas made history in their first-ever appearance at the Rickwood Classic, shutting out the Birmingham Barons 1-0 at Rickwood Field-the oldest professional ballpark in America. The game celebrated the legacy of baseball and the Negro Leagues, with Rocket City honoring the Negro Minor League's Huntsville Stars and the Barons suiting up as the Birmingham Black Barons.

Walbert Ureña delivered a dominant start, allowing just four hits over six shutout innings, while Jordan Holloway, Nick Jones, and Camden Minacci combined to finish off the seven-hit shutout. The lone run came in the fifth inning when Mac McCroskey drove in Cole Fontenelle, sealing Rocket City's first 1-0 win since September 17, 2022-also against Birmingham. The victory improved the Trash Pandas to 6-2 over their last eight games, during which their pitching staff posted a league-best 1.70 ERA.

The game drew a crowd of 4,190 and featured notable performances from Denzer Guzmán, who tallied two hits, and Oscar Colás, who made his Trash Pandas debut.

Playing at the storied Rickwood Field-opened in 1910 and once home to both the Barons and the famed Birmingham Black Barons-the Trash Pandas paid tribute to baseball's rich heritage. Their dark gray uniforms featured "Huntsville" in black script, honoring the 1940s-50s Huntsville Stars, a Negro League minor league team that provided opportunities for Black players such as Otha Bailey, Carl Holden, and Eugene Scruggs.

The modern-day Huntsville Stars previously appeared in the Rickwood Classic in 1999, 2003, and 2004, making Rocket City's 2025 victory a historic continuation of Huntsville's connection to America's oldest professional ballpark.

June 8 at Birmingham

Joel Hurtado's 7.0-inning gem powered a 3-1 win over Birmingham. Denzer Guzmán's two-run homer and Josh Crouch's solo shot provided the offense. The bullpen held firm, with Jose Quijada and Jared Southard sealing the win as Rada stretched his on-base streak to 16 games.

June 12 vs. Pensacola

Behind Mitch Farris' 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings, Rocket City rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 5-4 victory. Josh Crouch and David Calabrese homered, and Rada doubled home the go-ahead run in the eighth.

June 13 vs. Pensacola

To kick off the BBQ Butts and Sauce Weekend, playing as the "Bama Butts," Rocket City won 4-1 before 5,381 fans. George Klassen threw six shutout innings, Travis Blankenhorn drove in two, and Rada and Brown each added multi-hit games for the team's third straight win.

June 29 at Montgomery

In a rain-shortened 6-5 loss, Travis Blankenhorn hit his sixth homer in seven games, while Evan Edwards' ninth-inning pinch-hit homer was wiped out by weather per MLB Rule 7.02(B).

July 2 vs. Knoxville

Rocket City ended its 16-game losing streak with a 9-1 rout. Denzer Guzmán hit a three-run homer, Ben Gobbel tallied three hits and two RBIs, and Sam Aldegheri earned his first win since May with six strong innings.

July 3 vs. Knoxville

Oscar Colás crushed three solo home runs and Josh Crouch added a three-run blast in a 10-8 win. The Pandas totaled 11 hits as Samy Natera Jr. struck out the side to close it out.

July 13 at Chattanooga

Denzer Guzmán recorded the first five-hit game in Trash Pandas history, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, a homer, and four RBIs in an 8-2 win. Sam Aldegheri earned the win as the Pandas split the series heading into the All-Star break.

July 20 vs. Columbus

In the franchise's first meeting with Columbus, Rocket City won the opener 4-1 behind Mitch Farris and Oscar Colás' three-run homer. The series also raised over $14,000 through the Margaritaville Jersey Auction for the Center for the Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama.

July 27 at Biloxi

Sam Brown's ninth-inning, two-run homer lifted the Pandas to a 3-2 win. Walbert Ureña struck out eight over six innings, and Oscar Colás added an RBI double. The win evened the season series with Biloxi, 6-6.

July 31 vs. Birmingham

On Negro League Night, Rocket City shut out Birmingham 3-0 behind a combined five-hitter from Jones, Poppen, Natera Jr., and Choban. Mac McCroskey tripled and Nelson Rada added a perfect RBI bunt as the Pandas snapped Birmingham's 31-inning shutout streak.

August 10 at Columbus

Sam Aldegheri spun seven dominant innings in a 7-3 win, allowing just one run on four hits. Matt Coutney, Ryan Nicholson, and Oscar Colás all homered, including back-to-back blasts in the ninth-the team's first time going back-to-back since July 2024.

August 13 vs. Knoxville

Rocket City recorded its second straight shutout over Knoxville, 5-0. Mitch Farris fanned seven over six scoreless innings to lead the club's first back-to-back shutouts of 2025. Josh Crouch drove in two, and Colás added a late homer.

August 26 vs. Columbus

Mitch Farris struck out a career-high 13 over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win. Korey Holland homered and went 3-for-4, while Ryan Nicholson added an RBI single as the Pandas opened the series strong.

August 27 vs. Columbus

Rocket City rallied for a thrilling 6-5 walk-off win, capped by Oscar Colás' triple in the ninth. Walbert Ureña tossed 7.1 innings of one-run ball, while Arol Vera homered and Ben Gobbel reached base four times.

August 30 vs. Columbus

Aldegheri was brilliant in a historic night at Toyota Field, tossing eight shutout innings with six strikeouts as the Trash Pandas blanked Columbus 4-0 in just 1 hour and 57 minutes - the fastest game in Toyota Field history. The Italian lefty allowed only four hits, walked none, and faced just one over the minimum thanks to strong defense and two double plays. Camden Minacci closed it out with a scoreless ninth for Rocket City's seventh shutout of the season, while Oscar Colás drove in two runs and Will Mershon extended his on-base streak to six games.

September 2 at Knoxville

Behind Walbert Ureña's 6.2 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts, Rocket City edged Knoxville 1-0. Oscar Colás drove in the lone run, and Camden Minacci earned his first save.

September 13 vs. Chattanooga

Walbert Ureña carried a no-hitter into the eighth in a 2-1 win, striking out eight over a career-best eight innings. Josh Crouch drove in both runs with doubles, and Camden Minacci closed for his fourth save to end a nine-game skid.







