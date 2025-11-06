New "Igloo Experience" Coming to Toyota Field for Christmas Light Show

Published on November 6, 2025

MADISON, Ala. - This holiday season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing a brand-new twist to the Rocket City Christmas Light Show, which runs from November 21 through December 28 at Toyota Field.

The ballpark will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland with a walk-through holiday experience featuring dazzling light displays, festive food and drinks, and holiday fun for the entire family.

Guests can elevate their visit with a private Igloo Experience - a cozy, exclusive way to enjoy the sights, sounds, and spirit of the season in comfort and style. Each Igloo reservation includes a 90-minute private session for up to six guests, complete with premium holiday treats, hot chocolate, exclusive Trash Pandas merchandise, and more.

Igloo Package - $300 ($50 per person)

Four (4) Available per Night

Time Slots: 5:00-6:30 p.m. | 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Includes:

Six (6) Light Show tickets

Six (6) Trash Pandas beanies

Hot chocolate and cookies for six

Six (6) drink vouchers (redeemable at the Rock Porch)

Charcuterie board for six

Dedicated attendant for service throughout the evening

*Igloos are not available on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day*

For larger groups, Toyota Field will also offer an upgraded private Concourse Suite Experience, perfect for company gatherings or festive family celebrations.

Concourse Suites - $999 ($33 per person)

Three (3) Available per Night

Includes:

Buffet-style dining for up to 30 guests

Light Show tickets for all guests

Thirty (30) Trash Pandas beanies

Guests can reserve Igloos or Suites now through the Trash Pandas by contacting Anika Powers at apowers@trashpandasbaseball.com, or by calling (256) 325-1403.

"This new Igloo Experience is unlike anything we've ever offered at Toyota Field," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Trash Pandas. "It's the perfect mix of comfort, exclusivity, and holiday fun - a great way for families and friends to make lasting memories together during the light show."







