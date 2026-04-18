Game Info: April 18 vs. Birmingham: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, April 18, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (6 -7) vs. Birmingham Barons (6-7)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50 vs. LHP Jake Palisch (0-0, 4.70)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by Drake State Community and Technical College Veteran & Military Affairs.

POW Chair Dedication: Before Saturday's game, the Trash Pandas will dedicate a Toyota Field chair in honor of POW's at the top of Section 1.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.







Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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