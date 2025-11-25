Southern Miss, Nicholls to Meet in Biloxi for Hancock Whitney Classic

Published on November 25, 2025

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face the Nicholls Colonels at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. The teams previously met at Keesler Federal Park in 2017, 2024 and 2025.

Tickets are now available through the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park and Ticketmaster. Fans can click HERE for tickets. Tickets start at $21 for students and Season Ticket Members in the reserved level, and $23 for the general public. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance to receive a discount, as prices will increase on the day of the game.

"The Golden Eagles are one of the top programs with great history and some of the best fans in the area," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're thrilled to partner with Hancock Whitney for a game featuring two terrific teams, including a talented Nicholls team. We're excited to welcome both teams back for another year and continue our great partnership with Coach Ostrander and the Southern Miss program."

Southern Miss holds an 8-3-1 record against Nicholls, including a 5-3 record in the state of Mississippi. Six of the last seven matchups between the two teams, dating back to 2015, have been played at a neutral site.

"The Hancock Whitney Classic is more than a baseball game; it's an opportunity to showcase the energy, talent, and spirit of our region." Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. "We're honored to support an event that not only elevates collegiate athletics but also contributes to the economic strength and quality of life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

In 2025, Southern Miss reached the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive season, reaching the Hattiesburg Regional Final against Miami. Led by head coach Christian Ostrander, the Golden Eagles have a 90-36 record over the last two seasons. The roster includes McCarty English, a graduate of Ocean Springs High School.

"We always enjoy returning to Biloxi to play at Keesler Federal Park," third-year Southern Miss Head Coach Chris Ostrander said. "This gives us a tremendous opportunity for our program to give our fans and alumni a chance to see us play against a quality opponent for a great evening of college baseball on the Coast."

Nicholls, a member of the Southland Conference, has advanced to an NCAA Regional in two of the past three years, including back-to-back Southland Conference championships in 2023 and 2024. The Colonels are led by second-year head coach Brent Haring.







