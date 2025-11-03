Luis Lara Named 2025 Minor League Baseball Rawlings Gold Glove Award© Winner

Published on November 2, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Luis Lara was named a 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© winner as an outfielder. Lara becomes the sixth Shucker to win the award and marks the fourth consecutive season a Shuckers player has earned the award. Lara joins Cooper Pratt (2024), Jeferson Quero (2023), Jackson Chourio (2022), Troy Stokes Jr. (2018) and Orlando Arcia (2015, 2016) as Shuckers to win the award.

Lara made 126 starts in centerfield and recorded 10 outfield assists, tied for the fifth-most at the Double-A level. His 1,078.2 innings in the outfield during the 2025 season marked the second-most in Double-A and the ninth-most in Minor League Baseball. Lara helped the Shuckers to their second consecutive playoff appearance and their first South Division title since 2019. The 20-year-old native of Venezuela was one of eight players under 21 years old to appear for the Shuckers during the 2025 season, a franchise record. Lara was originally signed by the Brewers as an International Free Agent on June 3, 2022.

