Shuckers to Support New Softball Field at Home of Grace Addiction Recovery

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in partnership with Home of Grace and Showtime Sports, have announced the construction of a new softball field at Home of Grace Addiction Recovery, named in honor of current Shuckers Team Ambassador Barry Lyons. The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning.

The Shuckers have provided support to start construction and will be assisting Home of Grace with the funding of materials and labor. The Shuckers Grounds Krewe will train the Home of Grace staff on how to maintain the field and assist with hosting tournaments, games, practices, and fellowship events at the field.

"It's an incredible honor to be involved in this project," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "We met with Josh and the Home of Grace team a little over a year ago; we connected with their vision and we knew it was important to Barry. We worked on finding a path to make it happen and all of the pieces finally fell into place. We're excited to get started and thrilled to be able to honor Barry and his story of recovery."

Home of Grace Addiction Recovery, located in Vancleave, has served as a beacon of hope for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since 1965. Their highly effective, yet greatly affordable program has helped tens of thousands of men and women find freedom from their addiction.

"This January marks 14 years since Barry Lyons first walked through the doors of the Home of Grace," Home of Grace Executive Director Josh Barton said. "While Barry found sobriety and salvation during his time there, his true purpose began after graduation. Since then, he has traveled the country sharing his story, offering hope and encouragement to everyone who hears it. We are thrilled that thousands of men will have the opportunity to play softball on Barry's field as they pursue the same kind of life-changing transformation he experienced. Barry, we are proud of you."







