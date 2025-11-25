Mississippi State Set to Return to Biloxi in March to Face Tulane

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Mississippi State Bulldogs will return to Biloxi for the 2026 Hancock Whitney Classic on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:05 p.m. against the Tulane Green Wave. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch. This marks the fifth consecutive season and eighth season total that the Bulldogs have visited Keesler Federal Park. Tulane previously visited Keesler Federal Park during the 2016 season with a game against Southern Miss.

Tickets are now available through the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park and Ticketmaster. Fans can click HERE for tickets. Tickets start at $24 for students and Season Ticket Members in the reserved level, and $26 for the general public. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance to receive a discount as prices will increase on the day of the game.

"Mississippi State fans are some of the most passionate in college baseball and partnering with Hancock Whitney to continue these games is an honor," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to welcome the Bulldogs and their fans back for another year and showcase our ballpark to Green Wave fans. It will truly be a special night at our ballpark."

The matchup marks the 114th all-time meeting between the two programs, and the first since 2022. Mississippi State holds the advantage in the series, with a record of 79-32-2. The programs have not met in a neutral-site game since the 1998 Winn-Dixie Showdown at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"The Hancock Whitney Classic is more than a baseball game; it's an opportunity to showcase the energy, talent, and spirit of our region." Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. "We're honored to support an event that not only elevates collegiate athletics but also contributes to the economic strength and quality of life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Mississippi State will be led by first-year head coach Brian O'Connor, who brings a resume to Starkville that includes 917 career wins, seven College World Series appearances and a 2015 College World Series title. The Bulldog roster also features Pascagoula native and Pearl River Community College alumnus JT Schnoor.

"I'm very much looking forward to our game against Tulane in Biloxi on March 10," O'Connor said. "I've heard nothing but good things about the previous trips Mississippi State made down there and cannot wait to experience it for myself firsthand. We have a lot of fans along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and this game gives them an opportunity to watch a premier college baseball matchup against a top-notch opponent like Tulane."

Tulane, a member of the American Conference, is coming off a 30-win season in 2025, which included a trip to the AAC Championship game against East Carolina. Fourth-year head coach Jay Uhlman leads the Green Wave.







