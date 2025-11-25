Two New Additions to the Clingstones Front Office

In preparation for the second season at Synovus Park, the Columbus Clingstones have announced the additions of Matt McLaughlin as Assistant General Manager and Caleb Baum as the new Group Sales Manager.

McLaughlin, a native of Fort Washington, Maryland, will also hold the title of Director of Corporate Partnerships as part of his Assistant General Manager role. He brings 20 years of professional baseball experience to the Fountain City including 19 seasons heading corporate partnerships for the Bowie BaySox (Baltimore Orioles -AA) of the Eastern League,

Baum, who hails from Orlando, Florida, remains in the Diamond Baseball Holdings family coming to Columbus from the DBH-owned New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays-AA). A 2020 graduate of the University of Florida, Baum spent the past five seasons as a Ticket Sales leader with the Fisher Cats.

"Following a terrific opening season in our new home, we are now fully focused on the 2026 season and beyond," said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "The additions of two industry leaders in Matt and Caleb will fortify an already talented and versatile front office staff and contribute to the continued evolution of the fan experience at Synovus Park."

