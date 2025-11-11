Angel Piva Named Southern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year
Published on November 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
The Columbus Clingstones are proud to announce that Angel Piva was named Southern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year in an announcement by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) earlier today.
"Angel could not be more deserving of this award", said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "Especially with a brand new facility, his communication and professionalism made the transition easier for everyone involved from team to front office"
Piva came to Columbus following three seasons as the Home Clubhouse Manager for the Rome Emperors (Braves - High A).
