Angel Piva Named Southern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Published on November 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







The Columbus Clingstones are proud to announce that Angel Piva was named Southern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year in an announcement by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) earlier today.

"Angel could not be more deserving of this award", said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "Especially with a brand new facility, his communication and professionalism made the transition easier for everyone involved from team to front office"

Piva came to Columbus following three seasons as the Home Clubhouse Manager for the Rome Emperors (Braves - High A).







Southern League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.