Breakfast with Santa Returns to Toyota Field December 13

Published on November 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing holiday cheer to Toyota Field with the return of Breakfast with Santa, set for Saturday, December 13, at 9:30 am in the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Guests are invited to join Jolly St. Nick for a festive morning filled with delicious food, family fun, and holiday memories. The event will feature a full breakfast buffet, hands-on crafts, and photo opportunities with Santa, Sprocket, and other holiday friends.

Santa and Sprocket will also treat guests to a special storytime reading, adding a touch of Christmas magic to the morning. New this year, families can warm up at the Hot Cocoa Station, offering a cozy addition to this beloved holiday tradition.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids (12 and under), which includes breakfast, all activities, and holiday entertainment. All proceeds from Breakfast with Santa will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation, supporting community programs throughout North Alabama.

The breakfast buffet will feature a variety of options, including selections for guests with dietary restrictions.

Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available now.

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running from November 21 to December 28. Vendor registration for the Rocket City Christmas Light Show is still open and available. Tickets for each night of the show can also be purchased.







