Jax State and Alabama A&M to Meet at TOYOTA Field on March 18

MADISON, AL - The Trash Pandas announced today that Jacksonville State University and Alabama A&M University will square off in a non-conference baseball matchup at Toyota Field on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:05 pm.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public. Fans may purchase tickets online HERE, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at TOYOTA Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1.

The contest marks the first meeting between the in-state programs in 11 years, with Jax State (Conference USA) leading the all-time series over Alabama A&M (SWAC) 11-2.

The March 18 game will be the Gamecocks' first baseball appearance at TOYOTA Field. Jax State previously competed at the venue in football when TOYOTA Field hosted its first college football game on October 15, 2022, a matchup between the Gamecocks and North Alabama that drew more than 10,000 fans. The Gamecocks secured a 47-31 victory in that historic event.

On the diamond, Jax State is coming off one of the most impressive turnarounds in college baseball, improving its win total by nearly 20 games in 2025. The Gamecocks advanced to the Conference USA Championship Game for the first time since 2019, winning four games in four days as the No. 4 seed, including a sweep of top-seeded Dallas Baptist in tournament play.

Alabama A&M returns to Toyota Field after previously playing a pair of games at the ballpark in 2021 against Alabama State, going 1-1. The Bulldogs are also slated to participate in the 2026 Global Baseball Series at TOYOTA Field. They will open the series on Monday, March 30, with an exhibition game against the TOYOTA Red Cruisers, part of a three-day showcase event that also features the Trash Pandas and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Previously announced, the Alabama Crimson Tide return to TOYOTA Field on Tuesday, March 24, at 6:00 pm, to face the Austin Peay State University Governors. Those tickets can be purchased HERE.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







