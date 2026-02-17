Trash Pandas and Town Madison to Host Clover Crawl on March 17

Published on February 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Town Madison will host a Clover Crawl on Tuesday, March 17, from 5:00-9:00 pm, beginning and ending in the SportsMED Stadium Club at TOYOTA Field.

The event includes free admission and features drink specials, live music, games, raffles, and stops throughout Town Madison.

Clover Crawl Route

TOYOTA Field - SportsMED Stadium Club]

Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Grill

Lola's Cocina

Walk-On's

Courtyard by Marriott

Taco Mama

Moe's Original BBQ

Saza's Serious Italian

TOYOTA Field - SportsMED Stadium Club

Photo Challenge

Participants will receive a map of Town Madison and instructions to complete a photo scavenger hunt, including themed photos such as festive drink menus, green attire or decorations, bartenders mixing green drinks, and group shots along the route.

Prizes & Entry

Participants can win gift cards to participating restaurants by posting a photo collage on social media and tagging the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Town Madison.

Pub Crawl Drink Specials

Keep the party going with $3 Jello Shamrock Shots (or two for $5), plus $12 specialty drinks including the Irish Moonshot Mule, Jameson Irish Coffee, and Trash Can Punch.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







