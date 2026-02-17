Trash Pandas and Town Madison to Host Clover Crawl on March 17
MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Town Madison will host a Clover Crawl on Tuesday, March 17, from 5:00-9:00 pm, beginning and ending in the SportsMED Stadium Club at TOYOTA Field.
The event includes free admission and features drink specials, live music, games, raffles, and stops throughout Town Madison.
Clover Crawl Route
TOYOTA Field - SportsMED Stadium Club]
Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Grill
Lola's Cocina
Walk-On's
Courtyard by Marriott
Taco Mama
Moe's Original BBQ
Saza's Serious Italian
TOYOTA Field - SportsMED Stadium Club
Photo Challenge
Participants will receive a map of Town Madison and instructions to complete a photo scavenger hunt, including themed photos such as festive drink menus, green attire or decorations, bartenders mixing green drinks, and group shots along the route.
Prizes & Entry
Participants can win gift cards to participating restaurants by posting a photo collage on social media and tagging the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Town Madison.
Pub Crawl Drink Specials
Keep the party going with $3 Jello Shamrock Shots (or two for $5), plus $12 specialty drinks including the Irish Moonshot Mule, Jameson Irish Coffee, and Trash Can Punch.
For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.
